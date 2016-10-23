Aggregated hundreds of thousands of discount gift cards over 1000 brands, GiftCardWiki helps you to save more on your next purchase!Having an unused gift card? Why not turn into cash? Find the best rates on GiftCardWiki!Now you can check out discount gift card deals in Slack anytime, anywhere. Simply run a /gcw command and the gift card buy and sell rates will come to you in Slack channel. Want to stay on top of all the deals and news? Not a problem! just run /gcw news, latest gift card news will pop up right away.See more /gcw examples at https://www.giftcardwiki.com/slack/
Gift Card Wiki pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.