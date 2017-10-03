internetVista | website monitoring

Règle de conservation des données
Customer is informed that the processing of their personal data is necessary to provide the internetVista Services. This personal data is processed in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR. The Customer is informed that all data exchanged is transmitted securely and stored securely.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Customer’s personal data is not retained beyond the time necessary for the performance of internetVista’s contractual obligations or its statutory obligations. Once the retention period has elapsed, internetVista undertakes to destroy the Customer’s personal data no later than 1 year after the last contact with them.
Règle de stockage des données
The personal data collected is all stored on internetVista servers within the European Union. It may be transferred outside the European Union. In this case, internetVista makes the necessary arrangements with its subcontractors and partners to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Customer’s Personal Data, in accordance with the regulations in force (chapter V of the GDPR).
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne, France, Suède
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
We host our data on our own servers managed by our system ans security team
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
internetVista
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no