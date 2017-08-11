Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Arrivy, Inc will retain personal data we process on behalf of our Clients for as long as needed to provide services to our Client. In addition, Arrivy, Inc will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, comply with laws, resolve disputes, and enforce our contracts.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Arrivy, Inc shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Arrivy, Inc requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for store and process restricted or confidential data. Arrivy, Inc shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of disposal.

Règle de stockage des données Arrivy, Inc classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no