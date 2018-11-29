Règle de conservation des données
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
Règle de stockage des données
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no