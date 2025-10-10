Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Règle de stockage des données Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no