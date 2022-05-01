/shorten http://longlonglong.com/long and service will respond with a short URLShort.io is free for accounts with less than 1000 links and 50 000 requests per month, which is enough for most of the projects. For $20 per month you can have up to 10 000 links and unlimited redirects per month
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