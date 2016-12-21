Details in the section SECURITY AND STORAGE OF COLLECTED INFORMATION We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. User data is stored only as long as a person is customer of Spinify/generally for up to 7 years/longer in certain circumstances such as to comply with legal requirements Your Spinify details are protected by a password for your privacy and security. You may have additional or different sign-on protections if you are using a third party site or service to access your account. It is your responsibility to prevent unauthorized access to your Spinify account and your personal and business information by selecting and protecting your password as well as limiting access to your computer or device/browser by signing off after you have finished accessing your account. We endeavor to protect the privacy of your data, account and personal information we hold in our system. Spinify uses utilizes generally-accepted security measures to protect against the misuse or unauthorized disclosure of this information. We cannot guarantee complete security of this information due to factors such as hardware failure, unauthorized entry or use, and other factors that may compromise the security of user information.