Zube is an Agile project management tool that lets the product team and the development team work together seamlessly. Featuring an outstanding integration with GitHub Issues. Stay on top of what's happening on your Zube Projects and Workspaces from within Slack. See Card, Epic, and Ticket events as they happen. Get only the events you want by choosing between Project level and Workspace level notifications, as well as configuring the specific type of events your channel will receive.