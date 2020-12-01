Kaomoji.moe provides your team with instant access to thousands of fun and unique Japanese text emoticons! Using the "/kaomoji" command will attempt to match your search query to an appropriate kaomoji category and send a message containing a random one from that category on your behalf in the same channel it was executed in. If the randomness is too much, "/kaomojis" lets you preview and select from a set of up to 5 randomly picked kaomoji based on the category your text matched with. If you're stuck or need a reminder, "/kaomoji :help" has you covered. This command shows you everything you need to know about how to use Kaomoji.moe.