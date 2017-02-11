Kixie's integration with Slack is perfect for sales teams that want to have their call data stored in Slack. Kixie pushes call data into Slack after every call so you have easy access to CRM data, Deal data, and basic call stats as the day moves along.A paid account is required - pricing details can be found here: https://www.kixie.com/pricing.html
Kixie pourra faire :
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