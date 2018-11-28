LaMetric Time is the smart clock for your home or office that displays important information at a glance, in real-time.This integration will allow you to see Slack messages on your LaMetric Time smart clock and never miss important messages while not using computer or smartphone.Use /lametric slash command to connect your smart clocks to Slack channels.If you don't have LaMetric Time yet, you can get it on our web store at http://store.lametric.com
LaMetric pourra voir :
LaMetric pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Smart Atoms Limited will retain Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
The App, while running on LaMetric Cloud is requesting the following Slack data (the Data):
Data associated with Slack account
* Slack User ID – to let the App associate LaMetric Account and Slack Account.
Data associated with Slack Workspace
* Slack Team ID – to let the App store its configuration per Slack Workspace
* Slack Channel IDs and Channel Names – is used on configuration page on LaMetric Cloud to display a channel list to let you choose from which Slack Channels to receive notifications to a LaMetric Smart Device(s).
The Data associated with the Slack account and workspace is downloaded via secure SSL connection and stored in LaMetric Cloud’s database.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Smart Atoms Limited will remove Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
The Data is immediately deleted when:
* the Slack account is disconnected from the LaMetric account.
* LaMetric Account is deleted
"All notices required to be made to Smart Atoms Limited pursuant to this Policy may be made in writing to support@lametric.com or info@lametric.com. Alternatively, you can send written requests by regular mail to the following address: 78 York Street, London, W1H 1DP, UK"
Règle de stockage des données
Smart Atoms Limited will store Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
Data associated with the Slack account and workspace is downloaded via secure SSL connection and stored in LaMetric Cloud’s database.
Data associated with messaging is not stored. Messages from a Slack channel are pushed to LaMetric Cloud by Slack and then immediately pushed to a LaMetric Smart Device without storing them to a persistent storage. LaMetric Smart Device only displays the message and does not store it to a persistant storage as well.
When someone requests Smart Atoms Limited to delete personal data, request is forwarded to the Data Protection Officer inside the company and it gets fulfilled within 24 hours
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@lametric.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)