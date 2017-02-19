Règle de conservation des données
Standup Alice will retain customer's data while they are actively using Standup Alice.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Standup Alice will remove customer's data during 24 hours after Standup Alice Slack app is uninstalled. Customer can also send an email to hello@standupalice.com to request a data deletion.
Règle de stockage des données
When Standup Alice is added into your Slack workspace, we will receive and store the team name, team Id, team tokens. When a standup is created, we will receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack user profile, timezone and optionally email address of the standup's participants. We will collect and store conversations between Standup Alice and standup's participants as part of daily standup.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no