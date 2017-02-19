Standup Alice is a bot that runs your asynchronous stand-up meetings. Results can be delivered to your Slack channels or emails. ● Scrum Master: organise daily standup

Remind team members to post their stand-up and collect stand-up from team members ● Customises daily standup question set

Select the best question set that suitable for your team context



● Deliver stand-up report to team members and management

Stand-up report can deliver to channels or emails ● Multiple projects/multiple teams

Supports for employees who work on multiple projects in different teams. ● Multiple timezones

Reminds and collects stand-up on participant timezones.