Information Odesli Collects Odesli collects anonymized location information about you that could indirectly identify you. Odesli also collects information about how you use the Services. In certain cases, especially for customer support, Odesli will collect your name and email address after you voluntarily share it with us. For example: ● We collect and process location information when you use the Services. We determine your location (city and country) based on the IP address of the device you’re using when interacting with the Services. ● When you make a payment on Odesli, you may provide payment information such as your payment card or other payment details. We use the Payment Card Industry compliant third-party payment services Braintree and we do not store your credit card or any other financial information. ● When responding to customer support inquiries, we will collect your name and email address in order to best communicate with you and provide you the best possible service. ● We collect information from your browser, computer, or mobile device, which provide us with technical information when you access or use the Services. This technical information includes device and network information, cookies, log files and analytics information. Learn more about how we use cookies in our Cookies Policy at

● The Services use log files. The information stored in those files includes IP addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, platform type, date/time stamp, and number of clicks. This information is used to analyze trends, administer, protect and secure the Services, track member movement in the aggregate, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.