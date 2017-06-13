With /wlog you can keep track of your and your colleagues’ work right from within Slack. Use any chat window to start, stop or edit a working session. View recent activity in a dedicated #wlog channel and automatically set your Slack status. We offer our service for free and won’t send you any emails. Visit https://www.wlogit.com for more details.
/wlog pourra voir :
/wlog pourra faire :
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