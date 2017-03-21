Ours is internal communication tool for company. ・This is closed in each company. ・Members can send "point" and "message" to other members. ・They can see all "points" and "messages" sent in real time. ・And they can change point to a prize determined by their company. ・This is a paid service.
Unipos pourra voir :
Unipos pourra faire :
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