Règle de conservation des données
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. We only push notifications to slack based on the data stored and updated in our application, which is stored as long as our customers want us to.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. All data in our application is archived as part of our disaster recovery backups for up to 3 months and then automatically deleted form backup storage.
Règle de stockage des données
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud and bare-metal servers with Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, and Strato AG.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, Strato AG
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no