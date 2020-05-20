Règle de conservation des données
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Règle de stockage des données
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no