Do you know that up to 90% of visitors simply leave the website? Pulsar connection button allows you to raise the conversion of your website by 125% thanks to a unique callback technology in 27 seconds. No more busy lines! Different dialing scenarios allow you to connect the first free agent with a customer and close the deal. In your personal account you can see the analysis of calls, the work of your operators and listen to conversations. The widget offers a quick connection for the website visitors on the choice: a phone call, a call order at convenient time, a ticket creation or chat communication via Facebook messenger. You can respond to messages from your customers from a Facebook Messenger directly from Slack. In addition, you can add your team to this chat and they will also be able to process messages with a large flow of requests.
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