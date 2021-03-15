/slab search [query].:eyeglasses: Read: Need to check out some documentation without switching gears? You can view entire posts directly within Slack!:rotating_light: Notify: Stay in the loop and on top of updates with customizable Slack notifications for post edits, mentions, comments, and new posts.:pencil2: Create: Something on your mind? You can create a new post with a single command —
/slab create [title]. You can also convert a Slack message into a Slab post through message shortcuts.:house_with_garden: Slab Home: With Slab Home, you can quickly access your favorite and recently-viewed posts in one centralized place. You can also create a new post, visit Slab, or get help!:key: Authenticate: Save time and get new users set up instantaneously! Teammates can quickly log into Slab with Slack's Single Sign-On (SSO).
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