Règle de conservation des données
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Règle de stockage des données
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
AWS Cloud.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no