Règle de conservation des données
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no