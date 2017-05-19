Simplify direct reports and communication, and boost team morale and engagement right from Slack. - Productive Daily stand-ups: Reduce the number of meetings without losing the collaboration and the alignment of your team. - Powerful One on One check-ins: Clear roadblocks, coach your team, give and collect frequent feedback and get the pulse of your team. - Productivity and Happiness: Take care not only of the productivity and the project but also the happiness and the engagement of every individual. - Time saver: Save time with the daily reporting process, so you can maintain an aligned and well-organised team without hassle. - Complete dashboard: Get a complete and organised dashboard, so you can see the progress and problems of your team in one place. - Reminders: Forget about chasing feedback from your team members. We will remind your team members at the time you've configured.