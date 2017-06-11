Leavetrack

Règle de conservation des données
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored securely on servers to which access is restricted by public/private key configurations. Password access to servers is disabled.
Site(s) de centre de données
Pays-Bas, Royaume-Uni
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Digital Ocean
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no