The TapeTrack for Slack App allows you to query your offsite tape vendor's tape inventory and move tapes back onsite all from within Slack with no other software to install.Once installed you will need the URL to your offsite vendor's TapeTrack Adapter which can be obtained by contacting your offsite vendor.
TapeTrack pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.