Attendease is an event automation platform for corporate event teams, built to enable a repeatable, scalable event management process. With our Slack integration, you can easily keep an eye on what is happening with your events. • Get instant notifications about attendees registering, being updated or cancelled • Create separate channels in Slack for your events • Get daily summaries about any events actions: total registered attendees, payment balance and more.View the Attendease Slack Integration support article for more information.
Attendease pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.