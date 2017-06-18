Upscribe is a tool for sending marketing emails and building email sequences. Upscribe has a fantastic form builder too! The Upscribe Slack integration allows you to send notifications about new Upscribe contacts to a channel in your Slack workspace.Upscribe is a paid service but you can give it a try free for 14 days!
Upscribe pourra faire :
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