Get instant notifications in slack when new features are released, when your team update feature configurations or enable features in featureflow. Featureflow is the platform for feature management and controlled rollout. Our innovative feature management platform goes beyond feature flags and gives you the control you need to bring teams together, lower risk and create better software faster. Featureflow is available in multiple languages including java, js, react, nodejs, go, ios, android, .net and ruby and can be integrated to your application within minutes. Release silently, gradually rollout new features, target features to specific users, a/b test new feature variations. Featureflow has a free trial and a number of monthly plans to suit. If you are a startup, feel free to get in contact with us and if eligible we can enable a discounted startup plan.