With projects, financials, collaboration, resource management, and business intelligence in a single unified environment, teams using Mavenlink are able to connect, collaborate, execute, and thrive like never before. Mavenlink's Slack integration allows you to share your project communications automatically with your team via their preferred Slack channel. Each Mavenlink project can be easily configured to send information to a desired channel. The integration can be configured to send public project and task posts for seamless communication. Your desired project and task field updates can also be sent so your team is aware of important changes. For example, automatically notify your team when the project status or a task’s due date changes. To use this integration, you must connect your Mavenlink account to Slack.