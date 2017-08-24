The Greetly Slack app allows Greetly hosts to be notified of visitor check-ins via Slack. Enable Slack notifications from your Greetly app to install the Greetly bot to your Slack team, and your Greetly Digital Receptionist will take care of the rest. To try out Greetly and this awesome Slack integration, sign up for a 14-day trial or subscribe at Greetly.com today!
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