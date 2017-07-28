Bindle is simple time off tracking software built specifically to help small U.S., U.K., Australian, and New Zealand businesses manage time off for their staff. Track time off booking requests, approvals, balances, and more. An easy-to-use leave management system that's ideal for companies with 5-50+ employees. It works beautifully on desktop, mobile, and tablet.Connect your Slack account and Bindle will publish a daily summary of who’s off that day.People love using Bindle. Check out our reviews!
Bindle pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.