Codecks Bot

Règle de conservation des données
We keep your personal data for as long as your account remains active or as necessary to provide you with our services. Data may also be retained longer if required to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements. Following the termination of an account, data is kept only for the storage period mandated by relevant tax and commercial laws before deletion, unless you have expressly consented to further use.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
You can manage certain personal data directly through your account settings. For complete removal, you have the right to request the deletion of your personal data by contacting us at support@codecks.io. We process these requests according to applicable laws. Data associated with terminated accounts is automatically deleted after legally required retention periods expire.
Règle de stockage des données
Our core application data is stored on secure servers hosted by Hetzner in Germany. Any user-uploaded content, like images or documents, is stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) located in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Regular backups of all data are maintained on a separate, encrypted Codecks-owned server in Berlin, Germany. To ensure security during transit, all data exchanged between your browser and our servers is protected using SSL encryption.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Hetzner, AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no