Paying subscribers to the Telenor SMS Pro platform can set up rules to forward incoming SMS messages to their Slack channel of choice. Note that you need to be a subsciber to www.smspro.se in order to use the service. The service is only available in Swedish.
SMS Forward pourra faire :
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