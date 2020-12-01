Règle de conservation des données

For personal data that we have about you, you have the following rights: Deletion: You may ask us to erase or delete all or some of the personal data we have about you. Please note that doing so may limit the ability to use certain functionality of the Site or Services. Please note that an email address is required to have an account to use the Services. Correction/Modification: You may ask that we edit personal data or ask us to change, update, or fix that data in certain cases, including if it’s inaccurate. Object to, or Limit or Restrict, Use of Data: You may ask us to stop using all or some of the personal data we have about you or to limit our use of it. Right to Access and/or Take Your Data: You can ask us for a copy of the personal data of yours that has been provided to us. To make these or any other requests with respect to your personal information, you may send us an e-mail to hello@cageapp.com. We ask that individuals making requests identify themselves and identify the information requested to be accessed, corrected or removed before we process any requests. We may decline to process requests if we cannot verify the requestor's identity, if we believe the request will jeopardize the privacy of others, if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect, or for a similar legitimate purpose. In any case, where we provide information access, deletion or correction, we perform this service free of charge, except if doing so would require a disproportionate effort.