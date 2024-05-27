Landbot.io

Règle de conservation des données
We keep the data associated with the user's account until he/she deletes the information from the account, or the account itself. That means, the information will be kept for as long as he/she has an account with us, and while the Services are provided.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Archived Data Period: Conversation data beyond the active period will be:
1. Transferred to a separate, secure archive database.
2. Not directly accessible through the standard platform interface.
3. Retained for a period of up to 12 months from original generation date.
Règle de stockage des données
We are in compliance with data protection requirements, namely the GDPR (the 2018 EU General Data Protection Regulation, which replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC).
Site(s) de centre de données
Belgique
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud-hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no