Règle de conservation des données
Snackbot will retain customer data no longer than necessary. Please see our privacy policy for a detailed overview of which data is stored how long for what reason.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Do you want your personal data to be removed? Simply uninstall Snackbot from your workspace or send a request to hi@snackbot.io including your Slack user id and we will make it happen.
Règle de stockage des données
We do our best to secure your data. This includes a strict access control with strong passwords and encrypted transfer using SSL connections. Daily backups are being made for the database and automatically deleted after 7 days.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no