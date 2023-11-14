Règle de conservation des données
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
Règle de stockage des données
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.
Site(s) de centre de données
Pays-Bas
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Microsoft
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no