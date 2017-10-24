Connect Volare to your Slack account and receive notifications through a dedicated channel whenever a user logs in to the guest Wi-Fi or is nearby a venue. You can select the channel, which type of events you want to get notified for, and which information is sent to you in the Slack notification.You need a valid Volare license to use this integration, and activate it from the Volare Admin Panel. Learn more at www.cloud4wi.com
Volare pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.