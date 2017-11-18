/screenshot url

/screenshot url

ScreenshotsCloud offers high quality website screenshots for your channels as well as other integrations using our API. Link your ScreenshotsCloud account with Slack to add screenshots to your channels using theslash command.Customize your screenshots direct from the command line to change your viewport, create mobile screenshots, full page screenshots and more. Share them with your clients and coworkers or check if your websites are visually correct in a real browser all without leaving your Slack workspace.To create a screenshot use thecommand withbeing the website you want to screenshot for exampleororOur Screenshot service works for both trial and premium users of ScreenshotsCloud with no limitations.