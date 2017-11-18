/screenshot url slash command.Customize your screenshots direct from the command line to change your viewport, create mobile screenshots, full page screenshots and more. Share them with your clients and coworkers or check if your websites are visually correct in a real browser all without leaving your Slack workspace.To create a screenshot use the
/screenshot url command with url being the website you want to screenshot for example
/screenshot slack.com or
/screenshot https://google.com/ or
/screenshot https://screenshots.cloud/supportOur Screenshot service works for both trial and premium users of ScreenshotsCloud with no limitations.
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