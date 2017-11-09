Don’t DIY your company’s design. SketchDeck offers a paid membership for a professional design team and collaboration software. Get consistent presentations, advertisements, and more. Impress your customers and improve your brand.This integration will notify your team about updates to their design projects in one, central channel. See a preview of the design in Slack or click to comment in the SketchDeck.
SketchDeck pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.