Kipwise Wiki

/kipwise create

/kipwise search [keywords]

Kipwise is a smart company wiki tool and knowledge management solution that integrates seamlessly with other tools you use every day, so you can save and retrieve team knowledge easily, wherever you need them.• 14 days free trial, plans start at $25.5/month• Create new Kipwise Pages with• Search :mag_right: across your knowledge base with• Discussed something important in chat? Clip it :paperclip: and save it to your team knowledge base with just a few clicks using Slack action• Got questions:question: with existing answers on Kipwise already? Provide a quick answer to your teammates with just a few clicks using Slack action• Couldn’t find something on Kipwise? Assign the question to a teammate, the FAQs will be saved to Kipwise automatically when your teammate answered.• Kipwise integrates seamlessly with the tools your team already uses like Google Drive and Confluence, so setting up is easy and you can search for important info in a single place.• Sitting right at the top of your browser, you can access Kipwise super easily when you are using any web apps.• To ensure your content is always accurate and up-to-date, you can set designated reviewers for your content and we will automatically remind them to review the content in pre-set intervals or when teammates created content in folders that they don’t have review rights in.• Your team can edit the same page at the same time and see the changes immediately.• Embed images, videos or content from integrated sources (e.g. Google Drive, Trello, Figma, Marvel, Airtable) to create media-rich and visually appealing content.• Pages can be organized into folders with permission control so only selected teammates can access certain folders.Slack, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Trello, Airtable, Figma, Invision, Marvel, AwesomeTable, Lucidchart, Chrome, Safari, Confluence and more.• GitHub• Asana• Zendesk• Intercom• Help Scout