Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Biztera's policy is to retain all data for active organizations. Active organizations are defined as organizations with any customer activity in the most recent 2 years.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Biztera's policy is to delete any organizations and associated data with over 2 years of inactivity. Such organizations are typically free or payment was never received. For paid organizations, we keep the data as long as the customer desires.

Règle de stockage des données Database data is stored through MongoDB's Atlas service. Optional file attachments are stored in one of two cloud providers, at the customer's choice: Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The default selection is Amazon AWS. All comply with general data protection and regulation (GDPR) requirements.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is entirely hosted in the cloud

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données MongoDB, Inc.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes