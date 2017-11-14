App distribution has never been easier. Updraft helps to manage your iOS and Android apps for beta testing, enterprise or internal distribution purposes. Updraft can be used during the entire agile development cycle of an application, from conception & design and development to distribution, by combining:-Easy beta & enterprise app distribution -Continuous integration (CI) & deployment -3rd-party integrationsUpdraft is a safe and secure Swiss hosted app distribution tool, that allows you to distribute your apps easily to your team members or to your beta testers. You don’t need the know-how as developer to set up new app projects, to upload new app versions or to manage your team members and testers and you don’t need to know if your testers are using Android or iOS : Updraft works as OS-platform independent web app.What you should expect from this app: -You will receive notifications when new versions or builds are ready to install from Updraft. -You can add Slack as soon you uploaded your first app project (registration and app project needed to use Slack)
Updraft: App Distribution pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
https://getupdraft.com/privacy
Can be found under 1.6:
The retention period is as follows:
(a) Master data: until the profile has been deleted by you, at the earliest 6 months after the last successful login on to Updraft.
(b) Payment information: At least 6 months after the conclusion of the contract for the purchase of a service.
(c) Technical information data: until the profile is deleted by you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
https://getupdraft.com/privacy
Can be found under 1.6:
The retention period is as follows:
(a) Master data: until the profile has been deleted by you, at the earliest 6 months after the last successful login on to Updraft.
(b) Payment information: At least 6 months after the conclusion of the contract for the purchase of a service.
(c) Technical information data: until the profile is deleted by you.
And under 2.2 Correction and deletion:
Website visitors have the right to have personal data concerning him or her rectified. Upon request, all personal data of a website visitor shall be deleted, unless such deletion is not possible due to a legal or contractual duty of retention. Anonymized data of members will continue to be held in our database and processed for statistical and analytical purposes.
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
info@getupdraft.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Le programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités couvre l’application Slack
yes
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)