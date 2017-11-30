This ticker bot offers real-time data about crypto coins taken from CoinMarketCap and formatted in an easily readable way. It can give information using 4 different fiat coins, just by preceding the coin ticker name or identifier with the needed coin ($ € £ ¥).
MultiCoinTicker pourra voir :
MultiCoinTicker pourra faire :
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