SELECT COUNT(1) FROM analytics.users...) based on your past conversations and code. You can also set up automated reports in Google Sheets and send key alerts to Slack.SeekWell supports MySQL, Postgres, Redshift, and SQL Server. The Slack app is a free add-on to the SeekWell desktop app (Mac OS and Windows) which has a 14 day free trial with a monthly subscription fee after.
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.