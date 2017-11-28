Goat is a private URL shortener for teams. Create short, memorable keywords for your most important resources. Share them anywhere with our short domain https://ga.tc. They'll be secured with a login and visible only to you and your team. With this Slack integration, you can easily expand your keywords in Slack with "/go keyword". You can also create short links directly in Slack, e.g. "/shorten keyword example.com". Additionally, when Goat detects short links starting with https://ga.tc and http://ga.tc in your messages, it will automatically share the original URL to which it points to.Use of the short URL requires a paid plan but Slack integration is always free and these Slack commands will work without a subscription.If you need help, use "\goat" in Slack to display usage instructions, or you can email us at support@goatcodes.com.
Goat pourra voir :
Goat pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.