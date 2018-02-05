Alexa, ask Front Desk to check me inand Front Desk walks them through a simple registration conversation, then notifies the team member they have come to see in Slack.When a delivery arrives, they can notify your team by saying
Alexa, tell Front Desk there is a deliveryor request a signature by saying
Alexa, tell Front Desk I need a signatureTo get started you will need to install the Front Desk Alexa Skill and link your Slack team.To install the Alexa skill and link the account, go to our install page and follow the three simple steps.That's all there is to it, enjoy!Front Desk requires a subscription to use on an ongoing basis. A free plan is available, and everyone can get started for free by joining the free beta.
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