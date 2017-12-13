With Kulfy, You can share the right Indian GIF. Simply Add to Slack... AND bring a ZING to your Team Communications. This integration will enable the /kulfy slash command for your team. Example: typing "/kulfy dance" will display an "Indian dance move" GIF in your channel.
Kulfy App pourra faire :
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