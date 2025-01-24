Translator - Translate Languages

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Lingvanex Translator provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Règle de stockage des données All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon Web Services

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no