kippy allows organisations to • collaboratively track and improve their key performance indicators in realtime• using beautiful, high-level, interactive dashboards• based on simple, one-click, low-level status updateskippy for Slack allows you to • create Communities based on interest in specific performance indicators • the indicators could cut across your organisation, teams, programmes, objectives, etc. • for example, you could create a Monitoring Community that is especially interested in indicators related to quality metrics, logging, PDPs, etc. Use kippy for Slack to
• Seamlessly register and sign-in to kippy with your Slack account, to create Communities interested in specific Principles. • For each Community, this will automatically create a Slack channel and add you to it. • Now, you can easily invite other Slack users from your team, to contribute to the organisation's performance indicator definitions and statuses. • Any changes these new users make to the Principles you defined, will automatically be posted to the related Slack Community channel • Also, the new user will be invited to join that Community, where you can all discuss the new status, best-practices and new initiativeskippy is a paid service. Installing this app automatically provisions a free 15 trial account with kippy.
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