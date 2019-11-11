PeakMetrics

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We collect information directly from you. For example, if you register with us or use our chat feature. We also collect information if you contact us, sign up for push notifications, or submit your own documents for analysis. We collect information from you passively. We use tracking tools like browser cookies and web beacons. We do this on our Sites and in emails that we send to you. We may have third parties collect personal information this way. Learn more about these tools and how you can control them,here. We get information about you from third parties. For example, our business partners may give us information about you. Social media platforms and other third party applications you connect to may also give us information about you. We combine information. For example, we may combine information that we have collected offline with information we collect online. Or we may combine information we get from a third party with information we already have. We use information as disclosed and described here. We use information to respond to your requests or questions. For example, we might use your information to respond to your comments or feedback. We use information to improve our products and services. We may use your information to make our Sites and products better. We might use your information to customize your experience with us or for our internal business purposes, such as data analysis and identifying usage trends. We use information for security purposes. We may use your information to protect our company and our customers. We also use information to protect our Sites. We use information for marketing purposes. For example, we might provide you with information about new products and special offers. We might tell you about new features or updates. These might be third party offers or products we think you might find interesting. If you register with us, we’ll enroll you in our email newsletter. To learn about your choices for these communications, read the choices section below. We use information to communicate with you. For example, we will communicate with you about your account or our relationship. We may contact you about your feedback. We might also contact you about this Policy or our Site Terms. We may also use push notifications on our mobile apps. We will send you push notifications about the legislation you are tracking or to send you marketing messages. We use information as otherwise permitted by law or as we may notify you. We may share information with third parties. We will share information within the PeakMetrics family of companies. We will share information with third parties who perform services on our behalf. For example, we share information with vendors who send emails for us. We may also share information with companies that operate our Sites. We will share information with our business partners. For example, we will share information with third parties, such as third party platforms that integrate with our Sites. These partners may send you information about events and products by mail or email. We will share information if we think we have to in order to comply with the law or to protect ourselves. For example, we will share information to respond to a court order or subpoena. We may share it if a government agency or investigatory body requests. We might share information when we are investigating potential fraud. We may share information with any successor to all or part of our business. For example, if part of our business was sold we may give our customer list as part of that transaction. We may share information in aggregate form with third parties. We may disclose information collected from multiple individuals in the form of aggregate data that does not describe or identify any individual user. We may share information for other reasons we may describe to you.